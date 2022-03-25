FREDERICKSBURG — The National Museum of the Pacific War, in collaboration with the Hill Country Film Society, will present the film “To What Remains,” the story of a team of scientists — including oceanographers and archaeologists — along with historians, military veterans and others who are dedicated to the recovery and repatriation of the remains of Americans missing in action since World War II.
The screening at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, in the Historic Nimitz Hotel Ballroom, 311 E. Austin St. in Fredericksburg, will include a question-and-answer session with Project Recover team members.
