Toni Anne Dashiell will be the guest speaker for the Republican Women of Kerr County luncheon set for 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 in the Bluebonnet Room at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway.
Her presentation will include Women for Trump, Republican National Committee efforts for getting out the vote and redistricting.
Dashiell currently serves as the Republican National Committeewoman for Texas. In August of 2018, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appointed Dashiell as chairwoman for the RNC Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 National Convention.
Dashiell has served on the RNC since 2013 and was re-elected to the Budget Committee in January 2019. She served on the 2016 RNC Rules Committee at Convention and on the 2017 RNC Presidential Nominating Process Committee.
Dashiell has been active in politics, grassroots advocacy and leadership training for more than 40 years. She was awarded the 2009 Ronald Reagan Leadership Award by the National Federation of Republican Women for her performance as the president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women.
She has traveled to Bosnia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Burma on behalf of the Women’s Democracy Network to train women and men seeking public office. She co-authored, with Rachel Woods, “Leading for Freedom: Leadership Skills for Republicans” and conducts workshops across the nation on the topics addressed in the book.
Dashiell’s service as a volunteer grassroots leader dates back to 1968, when she first worked on a presidential campaign as a member of Teenage Republicans, and she served as vice chairwoman of the Texas for Trump Coalition in 2016.
Together, she and her husband, Tom, are small business owners in Boerne, Texas, working in both real estate and insurance.
Reservations for the luncheon are $16 per person, payable by check or cash, and are due by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
To RSVP, contact Betty Keese at 830-257-8747 or rwkcreservations@gmail.com.
