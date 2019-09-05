A free community Bible study will be held at the Kroc Center this month.
The Gathering, hosted by local columnist Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie and her team, will begin its fall session from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr.
For over nine years, Maxwell-Rambie has written for The Kerrville Daily Times, sharing about daily walking with God and overcoming in life’s challenges. The study is an outgrowth of her column.
“I have had many ask me over my years of writing, to start a study to expound on what I write, and so I stepped out September 2018 and began (the) study,” Maxwell stated.
The Gathering is a community Bible study, open to men and women of all faiths and is centered around everyday life situations and life application of the Bible. The eight-week session will include topics Maxwell has written about and each participant will receive a study guide to take home to process the lesson more.
“My heart is for God to meet people right where they are in their life.” Maxwell said. “Each lesson stands alone, so if you miss one, you are not behind and each person determines their level of involvement. There is no pressure to answer the questions for processing.”
This fall’s topics include: “Living Out of the New You-Identity,” “Understanding God's Nature,” “Benefits of Transitions in Our Lives,” “Value of Grace,”” Trusting God,” “Understanding and Releasing Heartbreak,” “Waiting on God,” and “The Power of Thanksgiving.”
There is no charge for the class. To register, call 830-377-8061 or email kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. Childcare is provided.
