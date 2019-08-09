The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is sporting new magazine holders as of Aug. 2, courtesy of funding from the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
The magazine holders are located on the library’s third floor.
“The Friends are happy to have helped provide an attractive way to organize the library’s extensive selection of magazines and newspapers, so patrons can access these materials easily,” said Skye Alexander, a member of the Friends of the Library board.
Each year, the Friends group raises money through the Friends of the Library book sales, donations and membership dues to fund the Summer Reading Program, the Large Print Collection and the Audiobook Collection at the library.
The Friends of the Library Book Store is open every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are very appreciative of the continued generous support of the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library,” said Laura Bechtel, library director.
For more information about the Butt-Holdsworth Library, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrville
