The Dynamic Learning Institute will kick off its 2020 spring semester class offerings on Jan. 23 with “Inside Apollo 13.” The class will begin at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University.
Reservations are $10 and highly recommended, as capacity is limited. Call 830-792-4044 to register.
DLI begins its third year of lifelong learning classes for Kerrville’s enrichment on Jan. 23, and you are invited to participate. DLI provides a forum where area residents share interesting, thought-provoking life experiences with our community.
DLI is proving to be a terrific way to participate in the joys of lifelong learning. We hope you will review DLI’s spring 2020 schedule and register to join DLI for one-of-a-kind learning experiences.
Speaking of one-of-a-kind, “Inside APOLLO 13” features Gerry Griffin, former Apollo flight director and former director of the Johnson Space Center. This near-disaster in space captured the attention of people around the world. Perhaps you’ve seen the feature movie directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks. Now Griffin will share the inside stories of how the mission unfolded and what went on to get the astronauts safely back to earth.
Griffin was a flight director in Mission Control for Apollo 13, and he and his Gold Team were there from the beginning to the end of the mission.
Mission Control in Houston was the “tip of the spear” in a gigantic effort across the U.S. to get the astronauts safely back to earth. Griffin will talk about it all, including the “behind-the-scenes” stories of what it took to accomplish an almost impossible task where failure was not an option.
ABOUT DLI
Dynamic Learning Institute is a learning forum supported by partners in Lifelong Learning: Dietert Center/Club Ed, Schreiner University, SERV Kerrville and the Dynamic Learning board of directors.
DLI is dedicated to championing lifelong learning by offering diverse class topics where you will gain new insights, feel younger and be encouraged to never stop learning.
Eighteen Dynamic Learning classes are offered this semester, featuring speakers with truly dynamic life experiences to share with you.
Register to join the fun and remember “Learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere!”
SPRING 2020 CLASSES
Inside Apollo 13: Apollo 13 flight director and Apollo 13 movie consultant shares inside stories of how “Houston, we’ve had a problem” unfolded, and flight control guided the astronauts safely home — because failure was not an option.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: Gerry Griffin
Cost: $10
Rich Archeology of Kerr County: Discover more about the rich archeology of Kerr County, a top Texas locale for archeological digs — including a recent site yielding Paleo Indian points approximately 11,000 years old.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Steve Stoutamire
Cost: $20
Six Thinking Hats: A tool to sharpen your thinking through a simple reasoning process helping you save time, save money and make better decisions immediately.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Lisa Bargsley & Don Dudley
Cost: $20
Geology of The Hill Country: Few areas of the U.S. claim a geological past as interesting as ours. Be a geologist for an hour and take a virtual field trip to study the great geologic history of this most interesting area.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Bill Lindemann
Cost: $20
Understanding Digital Challenges: Rapid tech-innovation is changing ways we communicate. Learn to enjoy the new norms and to meet the challenges we face communicating effectively with younger generations.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: Charlie Hueber
Cost: $20
Gourmet Game & Wine Exploration: Explore the versatility of wild game while enjoying a succulent five-course dinner and learning about the Hill Country’s wild game industry. Prepared by Chris Hughes, Broken Arrow Ranch; Patrick Wilt, Grape Juice.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Dietert Center
Cost: $85
Germans Come to Texas: Chronicles the migration of German immigration to the barron shores of Texas Matagorda Bay and on to The Hill Country as these hardy settlers colored our landscape with hard work and success.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Myra McIlvain
Cost: $20
Mars Missions “What We’ve Learned”: Explore the impressive results of recent mars lander and orbiting missions. Discover why the red planet continues to be intriguing to human imagination.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: Kim Arvidsson
Cost: $20
Genetic Discovery Testing: An exciting new branch of science that can bring news that delights, surprises or even alarms people with the results. Learn about the possibilities and pitfalls from a bio-ethics professional.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Steve Pautler
Cost: $20
My Luckenbach: Story of good ol’ boy actor who purchased a tiny town with a funny name and created a magical place where “Everybody’s Somebody.” Tales of Luckenbach, Texas, characters, Central Texas lore and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb 20
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Guich Koock
Cost: $20
How TV Images Texas: Develop your media literacy by looking at how popular television depicts Texas. Enhance your ability to interpret the many meanings images have onscreen and the ideas they seek (or fail) to convey.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: Adolfo Mora
Cost: $20
Americana Artifacts — Up Close and Personal: Visually explore how early Americans conducted their daily lives through discussion of artifacts showing how they lived, worked and defended themselves.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. March 5
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Preston Weatherred
Cost: $20
Connecting Oceans — Building the Panama Canal: Explore building a vital man-made wonder of the world. Learn fascinating insights into one of the most difficult and important engineering feats ever undertaken.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Ward Jones
Cost: $20
Read the Bible As If for the First Time: Learn why transposing modern presumptions into Bible stories can change the meaning from what original audiences experienced. Biblical examples will be discussed.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 12
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: Travis Frampton
Cost: $20
Free Burma Rangers (FBR): Learn what God is doing today in Muslim lands. Providing hope, help and love to displaced people in Mideast war zones via the heroic efforts of missionaries for freedom, justice and peace.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. March 17
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Carson Pearce
Cost: $20
Write & Publish Your Book for Free: Learn to write and self-publish your book for others to enjoy. You have a story that needs to be told! Learn insights from an experienced writer and self-publisher.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Dietert Center
Instructor: Rick Malm
Cost: $20
Max Greiner — The Back Story: A humorous perspective of interesting life and creative work of a well-known Hill Country artist/sculptor. Class covers all you want to know but were hesitant to ask. Including, “Is Mad Max really from another planet?”
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 26
Where: Dietert Center
Cost: $20
Hemingway’s Cuba: The Nobel Prize winner’s “Lookout Farm” in Cuba was his sanctuary where he composed literary masterpieces. Learn about Hemingway’s literary haunts and the final days of his two decades in Cuba.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 2
Where: Schreiner University
Instructor: William Woods
Cost: $20
DETAILS AND RESERVATIONS
Reservations for all Classes are recommended. For class information and reservations, call 830-792-4044, Mondays through Fridays, or register anytime online at www.clubed.net.
The registration fee for classes is $20 unless otherwise noted.
DLI utilizes registration fees to defray the direct administrative and marketing expenses of producing DLI. The collaborating partners, Club Ed, Schreiner University and SERV Kerrville also contribute significant resources to keep DLI registration fees as low as possible. However, registration fees should never be a reason to miss attending a DLI class, as class scholarships are available from Read 2 Win upon request. You can request DLI scholarships by emailing Read2Win@SERVkerrville.com.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning.
