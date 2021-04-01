All the students of St. Peter’s Episcopal School, ages 2-6 years old, came together this week for their Annual Easter Festivities.

A virtual Easter service, conducted by the Rev. Bert Baetz and St. Peter’s Youth Director Brian Blacklock, was streamed into the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms. 

