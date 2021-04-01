Three-year-olds get ready for their egg hunt at St. Peter's Episcopal School. From left are Lillian Fairchild, Angelita Fox, Finn Schneider, Camden Sprouse, Cara Davis, teacher Sandra Sosa, Blakely Strickland, Charlotte Hightower, Russ Risinger, Charlie Starkey and Remi Cantu.
Three-year-olds get ready for their egg hunt at St. Peter's Episcopal School. From left are Lillian Fairchild, Angelita Fox, Finn Schneider, Camden Sprouse, Cara Davis, teacher Sandra Sosa, Blakely Strickland, Charlotte Hightower, Russ Risinger, Charlie Starkey and Remi Cantu.
Courtesy photo
Brooke Galindo and Heidi Haas check out the eggs in their Easter baskets.
Courtesy photo
Kindergarten students at St. Peter's Episcopal School concentrate on “The Great Egg Race" during their Easter festivities.
Courtesy photo
Parker Mikeska cracks a cascaron over the head over her friend, Alyssa McGehee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.