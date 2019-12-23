Texas is a large, diverse state, and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region.
The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season — in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability, and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
WHY PLANT NATIVES?
Paula Stone, new president of the Fredericksburg Native Plant Society, answers this question by referencing the points listed on the home page of the state website, NPSOT.org:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources.
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing.
• Natives are natural to their eco-system.
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
CEDAR ELM
This winter season — which begins today, Saturday, Dec. 21 — the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring the cedar elm (Ulmus crassifolia) at five local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
Cedar elm is the most prevalent elm in Texas. It is a very popular shade tree, medium-sized and nicely proportioned, with graceful branches and a single straight trunk.
It grows in many soil types, is drought tolerant once established, and it is easily transplanted.
It is considered a relatively fast-growing tree. It normally reaches 30-50 feet tall in the Hill Country.
Cedar elm is deciduous, meaning it loses its leaves in winter, after providing beautiful golden yellow fall color. Its leaves are small and rough, and are a glossy green in the spring.
This tree is called cedar elm because of the rough, cedar scale-like texture of the leaves and because it is often found in the western part of its range with Ashe juniper (Juniperus ashei), which is locally called cedar. The Latin species name crassifolia means “thick leaves.”
Cedar elm grows naturally in Central and South Texas, eastern Oklahoma and continues eastward to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Although tolerant of drought, it also grows very well in flat river bottoms, can withstand poorly drained clay soils and heavy seasonal flooding and can grow much larger in those areas.
Cedar elm is the only native Texas elm that flowers and sets seed in the fall.
The flowers are in small inconspicuous clusters of green at the bases of leaves, followed by small brown winged seed, about 3/8 inch long.
Like most natives, this tree is important to many species of wildlife. For birds, it provides cover, nesting sites, insects and seeds. The seeds are also consumed by turkey and many small mammals.
Several species of butterflies — including the mourning cloak, the question mark and the painted lady — use it for larval (caterpillar stage) food.
In addition, the leaves provide browse for deer. To prevent this, since the trunks of all young trees must be protected from deer rubbing, a wire cage can be extended up to the height of browsing deer to protect the lower leaves.
Cedar elm is a tough, adaptable shade tree, often used in parking lots because of its very high heat tolerance.
Although it is susceptible to Dutch elm disease, that appears to be much less of a problem with cedar elm than it is with American elm or winged elm. Cedar elm should be selected instead of any of the non-native invasive trees from China, such as Chinese pistache, Chinese tallow and Chinaberry.
In addition, cedar elm is a good substitute for live oak because of the slow-spreading but persistent oak wilt disease that has decimated so many live oaks in the Hill Country.
PLANTING TIPS
Space plants 20-30 feet apart. Dig a hole at least two times wider than, but the same depth as the root ball in the nursery container. Sides of the hole should be irregular, not smooth.
Remove plant from container, taking care to support the root ball. Loosen exterior roots gently with your fingers. If the plant is root-bound and cannot be loosened by hand, the outer roots may be cut in several places.
Lift the plant by the root ball and place into the hole.
Backfill hole, using soil that was dug out. Do not add any soil to the top of the root ball. Gently firm the soil with your hands, but do not tamp it down.
Place 3-4 inches of mulch over the bare soil around, but not touching the base of the plant.
WATERING INSTRUCTIONS
Water deeply after planting to settle soil around roots. Then every seven to 10 days, as needed, during the first growing season.
Before watering, check for soil moisture at a depth of 1-2 inches at the edge of the root ball.
Skip a watering after a rainfall of 1/2 to 1 inch. Maintain this watering schedule until the first fall.
Reduce watering during the cool fall and winter months. In a “normal” year, no watering may be necessary during the fall and winter, but during a dry period, monthly watering may be needed. Second spring and thereafter: Water monthly only during periods of drought. Once established, natives will survive with little supplemental irrigation.
WHERE TO GET IT
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, 830-896-2169
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson St., Kerrville, 830-792-4444
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Road), Kerrville, 830-896-0430
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano St., Fredericksburg, 830-997-6288
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Texas Highway 16, Medina, 830-589-2771
