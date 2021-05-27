=With increased opportunities for vaccination for the general public and with continued declining COVID-19 cases, Schreiner University officials have announced that the University will return to normal operations and be accessible to the public on June 1.
“We think in-person learning is important, and because we had great success bringing our students back to campus this year, we are ready to announce that we will be fully open and better than ever,” said Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick. “Our students, faculty and staff are ready to be back to normal and have a true college experience. The COVID-19 data, as well as student, parent and faculty feedback, show that it’s time to shift back to normal occupancy, opening residential and dining facilities to full capacity, and allowing the Schreiner Mountaineers athletics to resume a full schedule with regular attendance.”
