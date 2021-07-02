The joy of watching nature

As I sit at my computer writing this, I can look past my monitor and watch the queen butterflies literally flocking to the blooms on Gregg’s mistflower, or the hummingbirds probing each tiny bloom on the prairie larkspur, both of which are growing just off the porch only a few feet from where I sit. Or I can watch the lesser goldfinches at the thistle feeder under the porch overhang. The entire view out my window is a collection of native trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses, and being able to see it all on a regular basis makes whatever I am doing here on the computer much more enjoyable.
And when I take my coffee cup and go out on the porch and sit quietly to watch all of the goings-on it is even more enjoyable. I never get tired of watching the squirrel climb over the back gate, run down the path, up the old cedar tree and over onto the post oak and down to the ground to see if the birds spilled any sunflower seeds. Or watching the cardinals taking a bath in the recirculating stream.
