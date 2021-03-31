FREDERICKSBURG — The box office will open at 9 a.m. Monday for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s spring comedy, “The Sunshine Boys.” The production will open Friday, April 16, for nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
The classic Neil Simon comedy is the story of two top-billed vaudevillians, Al and Willie — The Sunshine Boys — who worked together for more than 40 years. Now, the two aren’t speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.