Registration is now open for the Fredericksburg Theater Academy’s spring musical. This year, students will perform the popular Disney musical “Descendants.” Students from third grade to high school senior are accepted. Scholarships are available and the class size is limited, so early registration is recommended. The show will have three performances, April 1-3, 2022.
The musical is a one-act musical comedy based on Disney Channel’s “Descendants” trilogy, featuring its hit songs and characters. The setting of the musical takes place in the present-day in the kingdom of Auradon. All of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. Prince Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and the Beast, offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains.
