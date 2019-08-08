The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate the city’s 130th birthday with the First Annual Kerrville River Festival.
The event will be Saturday, Sept. 7 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
“This is our first year to host the Kerrville River Festival, and we are thrilled to announce that Bart Crow will be the headliner,” said Courtney LaQuey, tourism and event coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. “Join us for an afternoon filled with live music and family-friendly fun at this free event to celebrate the city’s 130th anniversary of being incorporated.”
The event will include live performances by Crow, Derek Spence (“A Tribute to George Strait”), Phineus Reb and Kris Jones.
Gates for the event will open at 2 p.m. with live music beginning at 3:15 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“The Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank Schreiner University, James Avery, Inn of the Hills, and the YO Ranch hotel for sponsoring this free community event,” states a news release from the city.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
