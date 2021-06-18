Joshua D. Brown DRT chapter awards scholarship to 2021 grad

Raylee Faris, of Blanco, was presented with the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas 2021 scholarship. From left are Karen Robertson, chapter president; Faris; and Judy Patrick, chapter vice president.

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have awarded their 2021 college scholarship to Raylee Faris, a 2021 graduate of Blanco High School. 

Faris graduated fourth in her class with a 3.87 grade-point average and says she “enjoys spending time on the volleyball court, in the livestock barn, with close friends and family, and with Jesus.” 

