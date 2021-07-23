Perhaps you were in attendance among the more than 200 persons who turned out on the Fourth of July on Sunday afternoon, as we did, for the superb 4th of July concert at the First Presbyterian Church, featuring Sabrina Adrian on the church’s million-dollar, custom-built pipe organ from Germany. The event also included many other vocal features by well known local singers and vocal groups.

Among the solos was the famous and loved song, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.