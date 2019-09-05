This summer, I had the joy of taking our grandchildren bowling. The electronic scoreboard quickly tallied each of our scores. Logan, our oldest grandson, asked how strikes and spares are tallied, but since it had been years since I’d kept score, I wasn’t sure.
He looked at the scoreboard and confidently stated, “It’s scoring it right.”
Then he paused, looked at me, and realizing what he said, commented, “But we don’t know what right is.”
WE DON’T KNOW WHAT RIGHT IS
Logan’s comment, “But we don’t know what right is,” struck me to the core. How true his statement was in relation to numerous topics and areas of our lives.
Which of the following might be an example of our “not knowing what right is.”
Place a “T” for true and “F” for false beside the following statements.
1. My loved one who died is now an angel in heaven.
2. God doesn’t expect me to forgive someone more than once.
3. Forgiving and trusting a person are synonymous.
4. It doesn’t matter what you believe as long as you are sincere.
5. God is too busy to bother with my prayers.
6. The measure of success is how much we accumulate on Earth.
7. My spouse and I will be reunited as husband and wife in heaven.
THE BIBLE IS OUR SOURCE FOR WHAT IS RIGHT
1. Although a person may endearingly say that their loved one is an angel in heaven, the Bible does not state that.
Revelation 5:11 is but one of many passages showing that angels and people maintain separate identities in heaven.
2. Forgiveness is a subject close to God’s heart. Rather than keeping a tally of how many times someone wrongs us, the Bible teaches us to forgive as Christ forgives us more than once. Matthew 18:21, 35; Ephesians 4:32
2. Forgiveness is not synonymous with trust. Although it is good when we can both forgive and trust a person again, trust must sometimes be earned; such as in cases of abuse or adultery.
Forgiveness means we turn loose of our bitterness (Ephesians 4:31) and leave vengeance to God. (Hebrews 10:30)
Jesus is an example of forgiving, yet not entrusting Himself to people. (John 2:23-24)
4. Although we may want to believe that it doesn’t matter what people believe, that all people will go to heaven, that’s not what the Bible teaches. Rather, Jesus explains that the way to heaven is through Him (John 14:6) paying our sin penalty and giving us His righteousness. (1 Corinthians 15:3)
5. Although a person may sincerely believe that God is too busy to bother with their prayers, the Bible does not say that. God does not have our human limitations. God says in Psalm 147:19, “Call to me and I will answer.” Jesus said we’re to pray at all times so we don’t lose heart. (Luke 18:41)
6. Our culture often measures success based on what we accumulate as earthly possessions, but Jesus said, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21)
7. We will recognize one another in heaven (Luke 9:30-31), but Jesus explains we will not be married in heaven (Matthew 22:29), which takes us back to number one regarding angels. We will not be angels, but be like angels in that angels do not marry, and we will not be married in heaven.
We could continue with ways we tally life. The question is, are we tallying it correctly? Or, are we like the people to whom Jesus said, “You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures nor the power of God.” Matthew 22:29
HOW TO KNOW
WHAT RIGHT IS
In case we were mistaken on some of the above statements, here’s good news. We can learn what “right is.” We can begin reading short passages of the Bible to learn what is true.
Which of the following times to read the Bible might work for you?
Before reading the paper or checking emails, read the Bible for 5-10 minutes. A good place to start is Matthew or John.
Before going to sleep, read a Proverb or Psalm.
During lunch, read a chapter from James, 1 Peter or 1 Timothy.
Have we been like Logan and found ourselves agreeing that something is right only to realize we don’t know what right is? If so, now is a good time to begin reading the Bible so we know what right is.
Heavenly Father, thank You for giving us the Bible so we can know what right is. Open our minds and hearts to understand the Scriptures so we are not mistaken but rather know the truth and Your power.
Debbie Williams is the founder and president of Hill Country Ministries. She is in demand as a lecturer across the nation and author of several books including, “The Plan A Woman in a Plan B World: What to Do When Life Doesn’t Go According to Plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.