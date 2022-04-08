Saturday program looks at ‘Top 40 Birds of the Hill Country’

Paul and Deloris Sellin will present “Top 40 Birds of the Hill Country: Nesting Birds” at the Kerr Regional History Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The center is at 425 Water St., next to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Paul and Deloris Sellin will present the “Top 40 Birds of the Hill Country: Nesting Birds” from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Kerr Regional History Center.
Native Texan Deloris Sellin and 44-year Texan Paul Sellin have been birdwatching in Texas and nationally since 1995. Since moving to Kerr County in 2015, Deloris Sellin, a retired school librarian and educator, and Paul Sellin, a retired CPA and auditor, have continued their interest in sharing their knowledge of birds, especially by leading the Riverside Nature Center’s monthly bird walk since the spring of 2016.
