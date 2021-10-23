Master Naturalist program to focus on ‘The Invasive Species Dilemma’

The Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter will resume monthly, in-person chapter meetings beginning Monday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at the UGRA Building, 125 Lehmann Drive, Suite 100, in Kerrville.
“This is the first meeting in which we have been able to invite the public to attend since the beginning of the COVID pandemic,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.