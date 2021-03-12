The Christian Women’s Job Corps Style Show committee works on plans for their upcoming event, “Walking in Hope.” In the front row, from left, are Teri Schreiner, Karen Mooney, Andy Magee and Charlotte Petty. In the back row are Virginia Graham, Edna Vandiver and Ann Buck. Not pictured is member Carlina Villalpando.
The Christian Women’s Job Corps Annual Style Show fundraising committee has been hard at work on their upcoming event, “Walking in Hope,” set to take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Inn of the Hills. This will be a live, in-person event with limited seating for table sponsors and their guests.
“The event also will be available to livestream for a watch party in your home or at your place of business,” a spokeswoman for the committee said in a press release.
