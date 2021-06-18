Capital Cowboy Opry

The Capital Cowboy Opry opens its 13th season, beginning Saturday, July 6, at the Great Room in Bandera. 

 Courtesy

BANDERA — The Silver Sage announced Thursday the opening of the 13th season of the Cowboy Capital Opry on the first Tuesday of each month in the Great Room. The show starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, July 6.

Musicians include Gerry and Harriet Payne, Tooter Ripps, Dave Kemp and Mark Wright with two special guest performers each month. This event features Classic Country Music performed live. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.