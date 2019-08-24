Men and women with choral experience who are interested in joining the Hill Country Chorale, Kerrville’s community chorus, are invited to a free reception at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
Auditions are not required to join the chorale; however, a commitment to attendance at weekly rehearsals is expected. The only cost is a $30 music fee payable upon issuance of music at the reception or first rehearsal.
Chorale rehearsals are from 6:30 to 8 Mondays in the First Presbyterian Church choir room.
Claire Rabson is in her 17th year serving as artistic director of the chorale. Susan Matteson is the accompanist.
A reception invitation is also extended to singers interested in becoming a part of Fun With Music, a vocal group that offers an opportunity to those who prefer singing in a less formal context. This chorus rehearses from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Fridays in the choir room at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Marsha McCoy Sebesta is director, and Jonathan Shim serves as accompanist.
Both groups are a part of the Hill Country Vocal Arts Society, whose mission is the development and performance of the vocal ensemble arts throughout the Hill Country.
For further information, call 830-321-0303.
