Classical music lovers desiring priority seating for Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills 2019-2020 season are encouraged to act soon, according to Mary Muse, board member.
“The first concert is Oct. 3, so preferred seating selections are now being confirmed for patrons and subscribers,” Muse said. “Priority seating begins shortly and will be limited once individual tickets go on sale on Sept. 1. For best selection, season ticket holders should order now.”
The Symphony of the Hills offers three categories of seating. Details on pricing, benefits, and deadlines are online at www.symphonyofthehills.org, via email at info@symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling 830-792-7469.
Patron
Patron Levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, with benefits according to the amount donated, including priority seating and program acknowledgement. The Symphony offers six Patron levels.
Deadline for Patron priority seating was July 31. Payments received from Patrons by that date are prioritized based on the amount of the gift and on
a first-come, first-served basis. New and renewing Patrons seats are assigned and tickets are mailed in early August.
Subscriber
After Aug. 1, Subscribers–or those who purchase tickets for all five concerts–will be assigned seating, with tickets mailed in late August.
Individual Concert
Starting Sept. 1, seats for individual concerts will be made available.
