The Hill Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists hosted a welcome reception for members of the new Training Class on Monday at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The Hill Country Chapter offers an intensive training course each year. According to a spokesman for the group, the objective is to develop and equip a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their local communities for the State of Texas.
To become certified as Texas Master Naturalists, trainees in the new class will attend weekly classes, which began Wednesday and will continue through mid-November. They must then complete 40 hours of volunteer service, as well as eight hours of advanced training.
“Upon graduation, they will join the thousands of other people in the state of Texas who proudly call themselves volunteers for the Texas Master Naturalist program,” the TMN spokesman said.
The Hill Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities.
The local chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization.
For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, send an email to hillcountrymembership@gmail.com.
