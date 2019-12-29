With the beginning of 2020, it is time to take inventory of our lives and prepare for the future. As I looked at my own life, walk with God and where I want to go, I discovered there are things I want to take into the new year and things I need to leave behind. What about you? What do you want to take into 2020 and what are the things you need to leave in 2019?
I want to continue solidifying the things God has taught me in this past year. Everything in life is about our relationship with God and with others. God always wants to be with us in every situation. He is always with us; He promises that in scripture. The problem is we often do not realize it and rest in His love.
Jeremiah 31:3 says, “The Lord appeared to us in the past, saying: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.” (NIV)
His love helps guide us and helps us feel secure. I have seen God help me step out to do things I have never done before, provide connections I needed, and be my security in the unexpected. He has also been my stability during change and shown me things I have seen as a negative, He sees as a positive, and will work it together for my good. He has helped me love people that have not been kind or easy to love. All of these are things I am taking with me into 2020, and intend to build on them.
Recently, I was going through some cabinets and drawers at home. I realized there were things cluttering my drawers and cabinets and things I needed to simply get throw away. I think it is also important to look at our heart to see what we need to let go of or get rid of. What baggage needs to stay in 2019? I am talking about things like failures, disappointments, hurts and unforgiveness.
Isaiah 43:18 says, “Forget the former things, do not dwell on the past. See I am doing a new thing.” (NIV)
If we focus on the negative things and regrets in our lives, it can keep us from fully enjoying the present. Bad things happen to good people, however, each of us has a choice of how we handle them and if we dwell on them. I have wasted plenty of time in my life focusing on failures, disappointments, hurts, unforgiveness, and things that just do not benefit me. What drawer in your life do you need to clean out so you can make room for the new?
Isaiah 52:1 also instructs us by saying, “Clothe yourself with strength and splendor, shake off your dust, for this is what the Lord says.” (NIV)
God tells us that His heart for us is to reach for the strength He provides, be bright in the world around us, and get rid of things we do not need. We need to listen to Him and what He says instead of negative voices. What do you need to shake off?
Perhaps 2019 was a difficult year for you. Maybe you lost your job, lost a loved one, experienced a tragedy, were diagnosed with cancer or another disease.
Jeremiah 31:17 is a short scripture and is God’s gift to us as we walk into 2020. “So, there is hope for your future.” (NIV)
No matter what you faced in 2019, there is fresh hope for you to grab in 2020. When you walk with God, there is always hope and hope serves as an anchor for our soul.
This year, I challenge you to take a look at your life, shake off and get rid of things you do not need and make room for the new things God has to give you this year. God adores you, so partner with Him and remember the best is yet to come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.