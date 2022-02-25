Columnist will speak at Kerrville event

Author and columnist John Moore will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the P.E.O Chapter GA at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Fellowship Hall of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. Moore will present “Looking Back with John Moore.”
Moore’s columns appear in newspapers across Texas, including the weekend edition of The Kerrville Daily Times. He writes about simple, everyday life. In his presentation, he promises to take the audience back to times gone by and entertain with remembrances, both poignant and humorous, from his own life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.