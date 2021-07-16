The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced the Concerts by the River series will continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with a night of jazz music. Modal Mojo and the Mike Kasberg Jazz Trio will perform live, and concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
Concerts by the River is a series of free concerts in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr. The next concert date for this summer is Friday, July 23, and will feature performances by Jessie Wren and David Hanscheck & The Hail Mary Band.
