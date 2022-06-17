The Complete Joy Conference will be at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St. in Kerrville, in partnership with TW-Light Ministries on Sunday.
The conference is an opportunity for women of all ages, from teen to the twilight years, to join together with their friends for one day to worship, laugh, pray, study and fellowship with each other, all while encouraging one other to live life with joy and purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.