Grammy Hall of Fame song, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” was famously recorded by Louis Armstrong’s orchestra in 1938.
Armstrong’s trumpet and unique vocal style transformed a traditional church song into a jazz melody fit for brass bands. This song gained its lyrical imagery from the Book of Revelation picturing saints, holy ones, marching through the Pearly Gates into Heaven.
Yet, today it’s frequently associated with everyday happenings like football games, parades and even tourism in New Orleans.
“Oh, when the saints go marching in … Oh Lord I want to be in that number … When the saints go marching in.”
“Saints” is still a song of inspiration to Christians aspiring to become “holy ones.” According to renowned French philosopher Blaise Pascal, there is a highest kind of human greatness, “the order of holiness.”
“It does not matter if a holy person is strong or weak, rich or poor, highly intelligent or illiterate,” Pascal taught. “Since a holy person’s greatness is on an almost infinitely superior plane irregardless of their social condition.”
Pascal suggests every one of us can aspire for true greatness in “the order of holiness.”
The word holy or it’s derivatives appear more than 500 times in the Bible. God is holy, Jesus gave us the Holy Spirit to sanctify us, and we are called to share in His holiness.
“It is written, you shall be holy, for I am holy.” 1 Peter 1:16
God knew that ultimately only holiness leads to true happiness. He sent Jesus to learn from man’s perspective what He had always taken for granted with His Father. Then He empowered believers with the Holy Spirit to guide us with all Jesus learned in Heaven and on Earth.
Holiness is a gift we receive when we put our trust in Jesus. We should aspire to live out holy lives in grateful response to God’s gift. How? Through desiring to imitate Jesus and calling upon the power of the Holy Spirit.
God never intended us to be new creations alone. That’s why Jesus gave us The Holy Spirit to abide with us on your worst days and best days and all times in between. There will never be a day He is not present.
His being with us does not depend upon our emotions as His purposes are truly above our own. The Holy Spirit is always abiding on our behalf. He is in us and we are in Him.
Abiding with Him is crucial to our spiritual development, as He makes it possible that holiness and righteousness will be our responses. The Comforter becomes our greatest encourager. His compassion and kindness have no end. He surrounds us with grace and provides us with hope and forgiveness to heal our hearts. He gives us an expectation of love, kindness, faithfulness in all situations confronting us.
Abiding with Him leads us to holiness and true happiness.
Prayer: Father thanks for giving us access to holiness for our true happiness. May we desire to abide more abundantly with You. For the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. Amen.
