Kerrville Pets Alive! is hosting a rabies and registration drive, beginning this week. All Kerr County veterinarians will be offering rabies vaccinations for $10 by appointment. Pet owners will be able to register their pet with Kerr County at a reduced rate of $1. City and county ordinances require that pet cats and dogs over 4 months of age are registered.
For more information, contact Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100 Monday-Friday or any time at animalcontrol@co.kerr.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.