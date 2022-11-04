Buttons & Bows Bazaar fundraiser will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at First Christian Church, 1900 Goat Creek Parkway. Admission is free.
The sale will include a quilt ticket drawing; handcrafted items; canned items, like jams, jellies and pickles; holiday decor; church cookbook; bake sale; and silent auction items.
