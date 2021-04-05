Adrian Hernandez, of Kerrville and an Eastern New Mexico University social work student, will be conducting a community resource event to assist low income families, senior citizens, foster children and other youth as part of his studies.
The Kerrville Community Resource Event will have a variety of vendors providing services and information for individual needs, Hernandez said, along with entertainment from D.J. Arnold Garcia and an atmosphere of Hispanic culture.
