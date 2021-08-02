Using bold colors and an Impressionistic style of painting, local artist Antonio Tarango Flores, 73, works on a mural inside Rita’s Famous Tacos on Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville on Sunday. He uses his middle name to sign his work.
Flores studied art at three different institutions in Texas and has been a professional artist all his life. He is versatile in the artistic styles his clients like, he said, but prefers a more abstract style when painting for himself. This mural with its southwestern scenery took two days for Flores to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.