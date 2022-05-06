At the check presentation to Families and Literacy Inc. are, front row, from left, Misty Kothe, Families and Literacy executive director, and Carlina Villalpando, Sisterhood for Good representative; second row, Families and Literacy board members Susan Puthoff and BK Gamble; and back row, Sisterhood for Good representatives Lisa Dyal and Karin Tackett.
At the check presentation to Mercy Gate Ministries are, front row, from left, Lisa Carpenter and Chae Spender, co-founders of the local nonprofit; second row, Mercy Gate board members Stockton Williams and Denise Cartwright and residential program director Lesly Lehrmann; and back row, Sisterhood for Good representatives Jayne Zirkel and Holly Jones.
