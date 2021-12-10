Kayla Shearhart, left, Outstanding Junior for 2020, and Ashlea Martin, right, Outstanding Junior for 2021, receive their awards from The Daughters of the American Revolution Major James Kerr Chapter Regent Lynn Chambers.
Kayla Shearhart, left, Outstanding Junior for 2020, and Ashlea Martin, right, Outstanding Junior for 2021, receive their awards from The Daughters of the American Revolution Major James Kerr Chapter Regent Lynn Chambers.
Courtesy
Chapter Regent Lynn Chambers, left, presents 50-year member Alice Price with a certificate honoring her years of service to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its 48th chapter anniversary and Annual Christmas Silver Tea at Rails a Café at the Depot on Saturday to celebrate the holiday season and another successful year.
More than 50 women gathered to enjoy traditional tea and refreshments and delight in a program, titled “If Teacups Could Talk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.