The Hill Country Cattlewomen’s organization will host its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, at The Ingenhuett on High in Comfort. The social hour will begin at 10 a.m., following by the business meeting will at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at approximately noon.
Claire Honsalek, one of the Kendall County chairwomen, has arranged for cowboy/cowboy poet Phil Bob Borman to speak.
