There are plenty of cool places to see in Kerrville, but the Museum of Western Art may have the franchise right now when it comes to winter.
The museum is playing host to a remarkable showing of the collection of George and Betsy Matthews, who loaned their collection of winter-themed Western paintings to the museum for the exhibition entitled “The West in Winter.”
On Friday, more than 100 people attended a reception to kick off the show, which runs until March 28. The exhibition features the work of artists Michael Coleman, Jim Carson, Roy Anderson, John Moyers and Kerrville’s Robert Pummill.
“There are lots of people who collect art, and Western art, and that doesn’t tell anything — it’s like saying I collect guns — I figured if I’m going to collect art let’s try to find a focus,” said George Matthews, who keeps a ranch in Hunt but who calls Palm Beach, Florida home. “As you can see we decided to focus on the West in winter.”
The collection features a wide range of styles from the photo-realistic work of Paul Calle’s to depictions of Indian scouts braving the cold, a dramatic painting of the 7th Cavalry on the move through an icy river and cowboys herding cattle in a blizzard.
“Well, this is the first time anyone has ever thought about asking about this collection,” George Matthews said.
Matthews’ wife, Betsy, said the exhibition in Kerrville made sense.
“We’ve been coming to the museum for a number of years and we’re just so thrilled that they wanted to show this collection,” said Betsy.
The collection was housed in their homes and George said seeing it in the museum was a thrill. The Matthews family is no stranger to the art world. The great grandson of one of the founders of Standard Oil, Henry Flagler, George Matthews has served on the board of directors at Palm Beach’s Flagler Museum — once Henry Flagler’s home.
“2020 is absolutely going to be a great year,” said Darrel Beauchamp, the executive director of the Museum of Western Art. “This is a world-class exhibition of major Western works.”
The museum’s volunteers carefully placed the exhibition earlier in the week, and George Matthews said he spent time on Friday trying to remember where he had pieces hung at his home.
If there’s one thing that Matthews is certain about it’s that Western art is for him.
“That’s it,” he said.
For curator Megan Shepherd this exhibit is another reason why the museum should have one of its best years in recent memory.
“What I love most about it, is it is all a similar motif and we get to see how different artists approach a winter theme,” said Shepherd, who grew up in Harper, but who earned a master’s degree in art history from the Art Institute of Chicago. “We get to see all of the different approaches and all of the different ways they use a color pallette and stories they tell.”
