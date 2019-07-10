FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Celebrate the Fourth of July with this sparkling burger. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

These burgers get their bang from jalapeno peppers that are mixed with mayonnaise. Barbecue sauce is mixed in with the turkey giving it extra flavor and keeps the burger moist.

Mix corn kernels and black beans together for a colorful, tasty side dish.

HELPFUL HINTS

• Any type of barbecue sauce can be used.

• Place corn in a sieve and run hot water through to quickly defrost the corn or place in a microwave oven for 2 minutes.

TEXAS TURKEY BURGERS

3/4 pound ground, white 

    meat turkey

3 tablespoons low-sodium 

    barbecue sauce

Salt and freshly ground 

    black pepper

Vegetable oil spray

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded 

    and chopped (about 

   2 tablespoons)

3 tablespoons reduced-fat 

    mayonnaise

2 whole wheat hamburger 

    rolls

1 small tomato, sliced

Mix ground turkey with the barbecue sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Form into 2 patties, about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and coat with vegetable oil spray. Add the burgers and cook 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes. 

Turn heat down to medium and cover the skillet with a lid. Saute 2 to 3 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.

While burgers cook, mix chopped jalapeno pepper and mayonnaise together.

When burgers are cooked, place each burger on the bottom half of a hamburger roll. 

Place several slices of tomato on each burger. Spread the mayonnaise on the top half of the roll and close.

Yield 2 servings.

CORN AND 

BLACK BEAN SALAD

Several lettuce leaves

1 1/2 cups defrosted frozen 

    corn kernels

1/2 cup reduced-sodium 

    rinsed and drained 

    black beans

2 tablespoons reduced-fat 

    oil and vinegar dressing

Salt and freshly ground 

    black pepper

Divide lettuce leaves between two plates. 

Mix corn and black beans together in a small bowl. Toss with dressing and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over lettuce leaves.

Yield 2 servings.

Recipes for Texas Turkey Burger and Corn and Black Bean Salad by Linda Gassenheimer

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer) and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.