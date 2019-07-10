These burgers get their bang from jalapeno peppers that are mixed with mayonnaise. Barbecue sauce is mixed in with the turkey giving it extra flavor and keeps the burger moist.
Mix corn kernels and black beans together for a colorful, tasty side dish.
HELPFUL HINTS
• Any type of barbecue sauce can be used.
• Place corn in a sieve and run hot water through to quickly defrost the corn or place in a microwave oven for 2 minutes.
TEXAS TURKEY BURGERS
3/4 pound ground, white
meat turkey
3 tablespoons low-sodium
barbecue sauce
Salt and freshly ground
black pepper
Vegetable oil spray
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded
and chopped (about
2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons reduced-fat
mayonnaise
2 whole wheat hamburger
rolls
1 small tomato, sliced
Mix ground turkey with the barbecue sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Form into 2 patties, about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and coat with vegetable oil spray. Add the burgers and cook 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes.
Turn heat down to medium and cover the skillet with a lid. Saute 2 to 3 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.
While burgers cook, mix chopped jalapeno pepper and mayonnaise together.
When burgers are cooked, place each burger on the bottom half of a hamburger roll.
Place several slices of tomato on each burger. Spread the mayonnaise on the top half of the roll and close.
Yield 2 servings.
CORN AND
BLACK BEAN SALAD
Several lettuce leaves
1 1/2 cups defrosted frozen
corn kernels
1/2 cup reduced-sodium
rinsed and drained
black beans
2 tablespoons reduced-fat
oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground
black pepper
Divide lettuce leaves between two plates.
Mix corn and black beans together in a small bowl. Toss with dressing and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over lettuce leaves.
Yield 2 servings.
Recipes for Texas Turkey Burger and Corn and Black Bean Salad by Linda Gassenheimer
