On July 12, families and friends joined in celebrating the graduation of 18 local men from Class No. 29 of the Christian Men’s Job Corps.
These men began the CMJC class after completing the Life Training Institute Program, with classes conducted as a resource for the courts, adult probation, offenders and individuals seeking to better themselves through life training education.
The LTIP class is an eight-week course, and 24 men were enrolled; all 24 graduated, with 18 continuing on with the CWJC class.
“LTIP is eight weeks of class that we utilize for completing life-skills and anger management mandates. The BIPP — Batterer Intervention and Prevention Program — curriculum is in addition to the core portion of the program,” said Tom Jones, CMJC executive director. “We at CMJC felt that we needed a gauge to see if the classes were having a real impact or were they simply being viewed as a mandate completed, so we offered each man an opportunity to attend an additional two weeks to become a CMJC graduate. The results have been impressive and affirming.”
Jones said the CMJC hopes these men and their families are better equipped for their future.
For more information on the Christian Men’s Job Corps, contact Jones at tjones@cmjc
kerrcounty.com, or visit http://www.cmjckerrcounty.com.
