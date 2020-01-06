“I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go into the house of the Lord,’” says King David in Psalm 122.
Have you ever invited an unchurched friend to attend worship with you? If not, why not? If so, were they pleased to be asked and responded gladly to your invitation to join you?
We are told in the fourth chapter of the Gospel of Luke that to worship with God’s people was important to Jesus.
“When he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, he went to the synagogue on
the Sabbath day, as was his custom.”
In his 27th Psalm, David writes:
“One thing I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple.”
In Psalm 84 is this beautiful declaration of the joy of worshiping in the Temple of the Lord.
“How lovely is your dwelling place, O Lord of hosts! My soul longs, indeed it faints for the courts of the Lord; My heart and my flesh sing for joy to the living God. Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, Where she may lay her young, at your altars, O Lord of hosts, my King and my God. Happy are those who live in your house, ever singing your praise. For a day in your courts is better than a thousand elsewhere. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than live in the tents of wickedness. For the Lord God is a sun and shield; he bestows favor and honor. No good thing does the Lord withhold from those who walk uprightly. O Lord of hosts, happy is everyone who trusts in you.”
Perhaps the most well-known of the Psalms is the summons of all people to Praise the Lord is the 100th Psalm:
“Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come into his presence with singing. Know that the Lord is God. It is he that made us, and we are his; We are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him, bless his name. For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.”
If you are among the half of Kerrville’s population who find worshiping with God’s people a fulfilling blessing for you and your family’s life, you are fortunate indeed.
If you have not experienced this for yourself, the Psalmist offers a glad invitation inviting all to find a community of faith that will bring joy, fulfillment, and purpose to your life in this “2020 vision” of a new year of hope and opportunity.
