Texas Exes to host Thirsty Thursday

Celebrating local scholarship winner Jamie Lee at the July meeting of the Kerr County Texas Exes are, front row, from left, Al Wilson, Barbara Cordova, Mickey Horany, scholarship recipient Jamie Lee, M’lissa Hayes, Marla Edwards and Jo Ann Hagemeier; and back row, Lezlie Sirianni, Craig Wolcot, Stockton Williams and Reggie Tuck.

 Courtesy

The Kerr County Texas Exes had a great turn out for their last gathering on July 29 at Acapulco Restaurant, according to a spokeswoman for the group.

“The 2021-22 board members were introduced, and the scholarship recipient, Jamie Lee, was given a big ‘send off’ to UT Austin,” the spokeswoman said in a press release.

