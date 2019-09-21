Texas is a large, diverse state, and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program (formerly called Operation NICE!) to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment.
Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season — in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability — and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
Formerly known as “Natives Instead of Common Exotics,” the N.I.C.E. acronym also has been updated. It now stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The program’s goals remain the same: to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Debbie Windham, president of the Kerrville chapter of NPSOT, loves to share the reasons to grow natives.
“Native plants have the admirable qualities of low maintenance, iron-tough constitution and beauty,” Windham said. “Many attract bees and butterflies to our gardens, or supply us with flavorings for cooking, tea or medicinal purposes. Most are pest- and disease- resistant. Some reseed themselves, finding their own nooks and crannies where they can best survive, giving us the delight and surprise of finding new seedlings popping up alongside a desirable companion plant, or in a gravel walkway, easy to dig up and pass along to friends.”
ABOUT NOLINA TEXANA
This fall season, which begins on Monday, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring Nolina texana (also known as Texas beargrass, basket brass or Texas sacahuista) at five local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
Texas beargrass is not a true grass; it is a grass-like perennial succulent that is actually a member of the lily family. It usually grows to about 2 feet tall.
Its firm-textured leaves are evergreen and form a thick, woody clump. It is native to woodsy areas with rocky soils in South Texas and West Texas, but can also be found in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado.
One of its common names, “basket brass,” refers to the fact that Native Americans used the leaves for weaving baskets and mats, thatching and ties for bundles.
Often it is simply called “beargrass,” and indeed bears have been known to use its leaves in winter dens during hibernation. It is also sometimes called Texas sacahuista.
Nolina texana is the most commonly grown Nolina species, cultivated as an evergreen landscape plant that is suitable for both shady and sunny settings. It can be used as an accent plant in yards instead of non-native pampas grass.
Its graceful, mounding form, slender leaves and large flower clusters attract attention wherever it is used in the landscape. In late spring, one or more creamy-white flower stalks are produced down inside the rosette of foliage, and persist throughout the summer.
Like other xeric or Mediterranean plants, beargrass needs a hot dry period each summer in order to recharge. Xeric plants, also called drought-tolerant or drought-resistant, function completely normally and generally thrive in dry conditions. In an extended drought, however, some will use a survival mechanism such as defoliating or going dormant, to survive abnormally dry conditions.
After some time, they may need moisture to resume their normal lifestyle of flowering, setting seed and looking great. However, one point that often is forgotten is that ANY plant, be it xeric, drought-tolerant, Texas native, etc., needs water to get established — meaning occasional supplemental irrigation, especially during the hottest days of the year, for the first two or three years.
Nolina texana combines well with broad-leaved succulents such as agaves and yuccas. A mass planting on a steep hillside would not only be striking but would also control soil erosion. Once established, this plant is highly drought tolerant, needs no fertilizer or pesticides and is deer resistant.
Beargrass is capable of surviving light and moderate fire, regrowing after fire, and thus serves an important role in soil erosion and site revegetation.
Beargrass often is used as a graceful, evergreen garden accent. It complements almost any other plant and provides color, texture and structure in winter. It looks wonderful weeping over a large boulder. It is slow-growing but hardy and low maintenance, often called “bullet proof.” It is tolerant of alkaline soils and is deer and rodent resistant.
Like many low-water plants, it requires excellent drainage to avoid root and crown rot.
WHERE TO GET IT
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, 830-896-2169
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson St., Kerrville, 830-792-4444
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Road), Kerrville, 830-896-0430
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano St., Fredericksburg, 830-997-6288
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Texas Highway 16, Medina, 830-589-2771
