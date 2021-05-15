Schreiner University recently hosted its first induction ceremony for the Xi Omega chapter of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society.
Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society began in 1946 and is today the largest chapter-based honor society recognizing the achievements of adult learners. Schreiner University is home to one of only 10 chapters in the state, such as Georgetown University and Spelman College. Twelve non-traditional students of Schreiner University were inducted into the honor society on April 21.
