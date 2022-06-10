On Friday, June 24, Southern Oaks Church will host a communitywide, open-to-all, outdoor prayer meeting. The riverside location will be at the proposed new church site, 1609 Bandera Highway in Kerrville, across from the entrance to Riverhill Country Club.
Almost 160 people attended the First Ever Easter Sunrise Service, with multiple water baptisms. Attendees included “a lot of folks who were not members of Southern Oaks Church,” according to a spokesman for the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.