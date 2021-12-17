Kerr-Bandera County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Joel Gourley reminds livestock producers who suffered grazing losses that occurred throughout 2021due to drought to report their losses timely and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program by Jan. 30, 2022.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash-leased land or fire on federally managed land. Producers in Kerr and Bandera counties are eligible to apply for 2021 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact the Kerr-Bandera County FSA Office with any questions regarding specific forage crops that are eligible.
