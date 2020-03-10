You never know who you’re going to meet in Kerrville. One of those surprises can be found in H. Richard Leuchtag, Ph.D., a very active nonagenarian.
A retired biophysics researcher and biology educator, Leuchtag taught at Texas Southern University, beginning in 1982, where he also performed research for the treatment of sickle cell anemia. He is a former researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and instructor at Indiana University/Purdue University, Indianapolis, he served as an associate editor for the magazine Physics Today in New York City and as a research associate in the biophysics research laboratory at New York University.
In recognition of his work, he was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. This was given to recognize his achievements and leadership qualities as well as the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field.
A CHILDHOOD THREATENED
BY THE IMPENDING WORLD WAR
As a young Jewish boy growing up in Germany in the 1930s, Leuchtag said he never dreamed that one day he would be honored as a respected scientist in the United States.
In 1938, as the persecution of Jews and other minorities increased, Leuchtag’s parents were able to get temporary visas to live in Panama for two years before immigrating to the United States in 1940.
They had lived through Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, which occurred in November 1938. This tragic event consisted of rounding up Jews to be sent to concentration camps and destroying their businesses and homes.
Leuchtag’s father was arrested and sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. This complicated the family’s plans to leave for Panama. Fortunately, Leuchtag’s mother was able to get his father released as a result of her efforts in going to Gestapo headquarters every day for two weeks.
LIFE IN PANAMA
“When we arrived in Panama, the trick was to get a ‘cedula,’ like a green card,” Leuchtag said.
His father had to have a job or a way to make a living. The only problem was that Panamanians had first dibs on jobs.
“We had a temporary place to live, and then my parents rented an apartment large enough to accommodate all of us and the furniture,” Richard said. “They advertised some of their beautiful handmade German furniture for sale, and two Japanese men came and bought all of it.”
That gave Leuchtag’s parents some money to start out with.
“After a few weeks in Panama, my parents started a new business. They sold cosmetics and perfume from door to door,” Leuchtag said. “My father did the selling in the morning, and my mother collected the money in the afternoon. The products, based on avocado oil, were sold on credit with payments of 25 cents a month.” (Twenty-five cents in 1940 is equivalent to $4.59 in 2020.)
While In Panama, Leuchtag went to public school where Spanish, of course, was the language used.
“I learned enough Spanish to communicate, and I was sorry when we left Panama, because I had become very fond of the country and the people there,” he said.
ON TO THE U.S.A.
Once again, the Leuchtags discovered that it was difficult to leave one country and go to another. To emigrate from Panama to the United States, they had to prove that they had $2,000 in their possession, which they didn’t.
However, their two cousins who lived in New York managed to assemble that much, depositing in a bank to assure the U.S. government that the Leuchtags had enough money to survive until finding employment.
“This was a real sacrifice on our cousins’ part, because $2,000 was a lot of money back then,” Leuchtag said. (In 1940, $2,000 would be equivalent to approximately $37,000 today.)
After a short time in New York, Leuchtag’s parents were given a choice by the U.S. Immigration Service of relocating to either Birmingham, Alabama or Los Angeles, California. They chose the Los Angeles area, and after a few weeks, they settled in Long Beach. Leuchtag’s father began selling canned salmon door to door to earn some money.
Finally, Leuchtag said he and his parents began to build a new life in this country. He attended junior high school in Long Beach. Shortly after settling in his family’s new place of residence in 1940, Leuchtag said he decided he wanted to get a bicycle so that he could deliver newspapers.
“I went to a bicycle dealer and told him why I wanted a bicycle, but that I didn’t have much money,” he said.
The bicycle dealer was obviously impressed by Leuchtag’s initiative in creating a job for himself, so he sold him a bicycle for only $1. This enabled Leuchtag to start delivering newspapers.
After a year or so Long Beach, the family went back to Los Angeles, where Leuchtag’s parents had found work managing a small apartment complex. Leuchtag participated in that, also. His job was to sweep the halls, repair locks on the doors and make other minor repairs. In addition, he had some part-time jobs.
INTEREST IN PHYSICS
While living in Los Angeles, Leuchtag attended John H. Francis Polytechnic High School. He said that during that time, he had a great interest in airplanes, because there were so many aircraft manufacturers in the area, and after high school graduation, he became an engineering student at UCLA.
However, he said he eventually lost interest in studying engineering and changed his major to physics. Much later, he would develop an interest in biophysics.
“I completed my physics degree in 1950,” he said. “The next year, the war broke out in Korea, and I got a letter from Uncle Sam telling me to report to the draft board.”
Leuchtag went into the U.S. Army in 1951 and got out in 1953.
Because he was a veteran of the Korean War era, Leuchtag was able to go back to college via the G.I. Bill.
“I wanted to get a Master’s Degree at UCLA, and I completed my work on that program in 1954,” he said.
MEETING “THE ONE”
“A wonderful thing happened at UCLA,” Leuchtag said. “I was studying upstairs in the library in the Graduate Reading Room. A young woman walked in, sat at a nearby table, and started studying.”
Day after day he would see her; finally, he decided to go over and talk to her.
“I learned that her name was Alice Kesner,” he said. “We really hit it off from the very beginning.”
Richard and Alice were married in 1955. Alice went on to complete a Master’s degree in sociology at San Diego State University in 1966. She had already completed her work on a Bachelor’s degree in sociology at UCLA.
Leuchtag earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in physics at Indiana University in 1974. Previously, he had completed work on a Bachelor’s degree in 1950 and a Master’s degree in 1955, both with a concentration in physics, at UCLA.
In 1962, the Leuchtags’ son, Clyde, was born, and today he is an attorney in Houston. In addition, they have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. One of the granddaughters graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 2019 and presently works for a Houston law firm
Richard, 92, and Alice, 86, moved to Kerrville in 2002. They said that in the 1990s, they kept hearing about the great beauty of the Hill Country from their co-workers at the University of Texas Medical Center in Galveston. Shortly thereafter, they visited Bandera and decided to purchase a house to be used for vacation purposes. Eventually, they decided they would prefer to live in Kerrville.
Both Alice and Richard are members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Kerrville, where Richard writes and distributes the church’s monthly newsletter and other publications. Alice is the program chairwoman for the group. They both participate in other groups and interests in the Hill Country.
