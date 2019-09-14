Are you naturally curious? If so, you have likely enjoyed the sensation of learning about subjects that your mind was piqued to explore by curiosity.
Neurological studies indicate curiosity prepares our brains for learning while also making learning a personally rewarding experience. Arousing curiosity helps us remember lessons that might otherwise go in one ear and out the other, while making our learning experiences as pleasurable as tasting a delicious sweet treat.
Studies indicate that curiosity can be cultivated and that developing positive curiosity prepares us to enjoy the benefits of being lifelong learners. The Harvard Business Review perhaps says it best, “Lifelong learning is good for your health, your wallet and your social life.”
Stimulating curiosity for lifelong learning is the goal of Dynamic Learning Institute. Every class we offer is taught by speakers with interesting life experiences in topics where curiosity led them to develop exceptional insight and expertise to share with you.
That’s why DLI offers a spectrum of topics which, hopefully, appeal to your curiosity with the expectation that your enjoyment of one class will encourage you to attend other classes.
In September, DLI offers three diverse classes, each led by a teacher whose curiosity has led them to develop exceptional insights that will stimulate learning. Now, we hope your curiosity will pique your interest in registering to participate and find out for yourself why curiosity makes subsequent learning rewarding.
Appreciating the Music of “Hamilton”
Friday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Dietert Center ($20)
James Klein’s curiosity led him to study the music of the hit-show “Hamilton” to increase his understanding and appreciation for viewing the musical. Klein’s curiosity, research and talents as a professional musician/conductor provide each of us with the opportunity to learn from the music of this highly acclaimed show about our founding fathers.
“Hamilton,” developed by young playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, incorporates genres rarely used in musical theater and closes the gap between mainstream music and Broadway. “Hamilton” tells the story of our nation’s founding using different musical styles for each character. While Broadway show-tunes are normally set apart from everyday music on the radio, Miranda’s popular stage show succeeded in bringing them together.
This class presents baby boomers with the opportunity to gain insight and, perhaps, better appreciate the music of their children and grandchildren. The class will discuss the many musical styles utilized in “Hamilton” to guide you in gaining understanding about each style, where it comes from and how each genre has influenced modern culture.
All this will provide you with valuable learning insights from this 21st century musical that shows America to be big, brawling, diverse, contentious, joyous, powerful and full of love.
Be Safe and Secure
Online Every Time
Thursday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.
Dietert Center (Free)
A recent USA Today headline proclaimed: “Computer-assisted fraud … Hundreds arrested in worldwide crackdown on digital schemes preying on the unsuspecting.”
Curiosity can be a double-edged sword. The same adventurous impulses that drive curious people to the virtues of lifelong learning also leave us susceptible to dangers abounding in cyber security. Today, our bank accounts are digital, available in cyberspace, and daily online communications leave us vulnerable to the unscrupulous. While, at the same time, our personal knowledge base is rapidly obsolete in helping us cope with forces of change created by online technology.
Would you like to be acquainted with current insights about how to be safe, secure online and protected from crime or fraud? Then plan to register for DLI’s “Be Safe & Secure Online Every Time,” a free class. thanks to the sponsorship of Broadway Bank.
Knowing that financial cyber literacy is vital to each of us, DLI approached Broadway Bank to learn about this topic from the perspective of a large bank that is spending millions to provide protection to its customers. Fortunately, Broadway Banks network security officer, Sonny Montiel, was interested in delivering this presentation to help us prepare to be more secure online.
Registration is required, and admission is free as long as space is available.
Birds of the Hill Country
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.
Schreiner University’s Weston Campus entrance @ East Main Street ($20)
Birds have captured human curiosity for millennia, and the Hill Country is home to hundreds of species, many of which are overlooked. Likely, you were drawn to our area’s natural beauty and unique climate. If so, are you enjoying the abundant diversity and beauty of our local feathered friends as well?
Scores of songbirds, such as the Northern cardinal, are to be discovered, along with raptors such as Harrier hawks, nightbirds like owls, along with hummingbirds, roadrunners, woodpeckers, waterbirds, shorebirds and gulls — all these and more make up the amazing diversity of birds we can readily sight and enjoy.
What’s your favorite or most unique bird sighting?
My experience is that it only takes one encounter with a unique bird sighting to capture your interest in bird watching. Two years ago, while guiding a tour at The Empty Cross, we sighted a rare white hummingbird. According to Beauty of Birds website “less than 100 birds like this one have ever been sighted in the Americas, a one in two-million occurrence.”
Later, I found out this bird appeared at a nearby site the year before. If you sighted this rare bird in 2019, I would appreciate your satisfying my curiosity by letting me know when and where.
Schreiner Professor Chris Distel, Ph.D., will lead this DLI classroom discussion, which will be followed by field observation at the Schreiner Westin Campus on East Main Street.
Participants in this DLI class will learn about native bird diversity as well as observation and identification techniques from a world-class bird watching enthusiast.
If you have binoculars, please bring them; if not, Distel will have some on hand. Also, wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and a hat for protection during the field observations.
Until next week, remember: Learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
Welcome to the discussion.
