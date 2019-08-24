At the May convention of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Joshua D. Brown member Judy McVay was appointed State Registrar for Members at Large by newly elected Registrar General Mary Ann Oliver.
Members at large are women who wish to be a member of DRT but do not wish to join a local chapter. Many of these women live out of state but wish to honor their Texas roots and ancestors.
DRT currently has chapters in Arkansas and Washington, D.C., and hopes to eventually have chapters in all 50 states.
McVay currently is working with 27 prospective members across the country.
McVay also found a new “cousin.” Applicant Kay McArthur of South Carolina and McVay share a 3-times great-grandfather, Cornelius Crenshaw.
