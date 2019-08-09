The Texas Association of Broadcasters honored partners in service at its recent 2019 Annual Convention in Austin.
The Bonner McLane Award was presented to The Hill Country’s own Ranch Radio Group for outstanding public service to local communities. Accepting the award on behalf of Ranch Radio Group’s four-station cluster were owners Mark and Susan Grubbs.
“This award means a lot to our team, as it recognizes the many, many hours, including weekends and after-hours that our team members give to serving The Texas Hill Country,” Mark Grubbs said.
This is the seventh time the broadcast group has received the award, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the corporation.
The Ranch Radio Group operates 92.3, The Ranch; 96.5 and 93.9, The Fox; 106.1, The River; and 104.3 and 102.1, the Hill Country Patriot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.