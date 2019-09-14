Editor’s note: The following originally ran in The Kerrville Daily Times on March 31, 2005. Musician and songwriter Tom Kellar — who was a Times staff writer at the time — landed a much-coveted phone interview with Daniel Johnston several months after the release of “The Late Great Daniel Johnston —Discovered Covered,” an album featuring cover versions of Johnston’s songs, as well as his original versions. Kellar and his family have moved back home to California, but we know he’s still an admirer of the work of Daniel Johnston, so we’re sharing his story from that 2005 interview, hoping that old fans — and maybe some new ones — will appreciate it.
Some time around the mid-1990s, I came across several reviews of an album by K. McCarty called “Dead Dog’s Eyeball,” and I was intrigued. Supposedly, McCarty was this Austin-based singer/songwriter who had decided to release a CD composed entirely of songs written by a man named Daniel Johnston. The album was universally hailed by critics as a masterpiece, five-out-of-five stars every time.
I was sold. I went down to Tower Records in Sacramento and got myself a copy. Now, I’m the first to admit that the supposed critics are not always right, but this time I was glad I followed their lead.
The album was strangely wonderful. The songs were naively simple, but without pretension or preciousness. I couldn’t get enough of it. Who is this Daniel Johnston? I did a little research and this is what I found out:
Daniel is this odd “outsider art” kind of guy who had been battling mental illness, had been living in Austin since the late ’80s, played the piano and produced homemade recordings of his songs on a hand-held cassette player. Daniel would duplicate the tapes, paste photocopied drawings and track listings on the cassette containers and wander the streets of Austin attempting to sell his work to any passerby within earshot. Talk about underground!
Serendipitously, it turned out that K. McCarty was also booked to do a show at a local Sacramento watering hole called The Cattle Club. My current editor and I went to see her and were much impressed by the way they were able to duplicate the sound of the album and by the unique structure of the songs.
In the last few days, I’ve had the opportunity to discover Daniel all over again, thanks to a co-worker who brought in a copy of “The Late Great Daniel Johnston — Discovered Covered.” It was released by New York City label Gammon Records several months ago and is composed of two CDs, one of other bands and performers covering the songs of Johnston and a second CD with Johnston’s own original performances.
The album is really cool and the liner notes, written by Everett True, do a great job of filling in the blanks and connecting the dots for the uninitiated. I wasn’t sure that I had ever seen an interview with Johnston, but after several listens I decided that I owed it to you the readers to at least make an attempt to interview Daniel (see how I good I am?). So I e-mailed Gammon Records and got an e-mail back from Daniel’s brother, Dick Johnston, the next day, telling me that Daniel, who now is living with his parents in a suburb of Houston, was making himself accessible to the press.
With sweating palms, I made the call. Daniel picked up after several rings and our conversation began.
Q
How did “Discovered Covered” come together?
A
The president of Gammon Records put it together and they worked with it a long time and it came out pretty well.
Q
I’ve been listening to it for several days and it’s amazing to me how favorably your versions of the songs compare to those covering your material.
A
Yeah, OK, thanks.
Q
You’ve got some heavyweights covering your material. When you listen to it, do you have any faves?
A
Yeah, I like “Impossible Love” (done by Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes fame), the Sparklehorse tune (”Go” done with the Flaming Lips), I like Beck (covering “True Love Will Find You in the End”), The Jad Fair version of “My Life Is Starting Over Again,” and “Dream Scream.” (covered by Death Cab for Cutie). Those are some of my favorites.
Q
What period of time do these songs cover?
A
Just about every aspect of my songwriting from “Artistic Vice” (first released in 1990) to “Rejected Unknown” (2002) to the most recent stuff.
Q
We know that you’re a prolific artist with both your songs and drawings. How does that creative process work for you?
A
Well I play around a lot, you know, and experiment, and I try to write a lot.
Q
What’s a typical day in the life of Daniel Johnston like?
A
For a while there, I had it going pretty good. I was trying to write at least one song a day, but I’ve been kind of slipping recently, sort of in a slump right now, but for a long time I was writing at least one a day. I’m trying to get back in the knack of doing it again.
Q
So it sounds like the creative process comes in cycles for you.
A
Exactly.
Q
Which do you prefer, music or drawing?
A
do both all the time. I’ll draw for a while, then play the piano. I go back and forth between the two constantly. Then I’ll listen to music, then I’ll play a DVD. It’s just art for me 24 hours a day. Then I’ll watch TV with my dad and that’s art too in a way. Art is my life.
Q
What inspires you?
A
Well, I’m still a Beatles fan. I was listening to some John Lennon today, I also get a lot of tapes from people I meet, and of course the Butthole Surfers, and I just got Neil Young’s “Greatest Hits,” a new release that’s really good. So I listen to a variety of stuff, and I have a lot of connections to people who send me bootlegs.
Q
And what about your drawings?
A
Jack Kirby is number one, and of course I like Jim Steranko, and all the great Marvel Comic artists.
Q
I noticed on the Web that your work was being shown in Paris in conjunction with some by R. Crumb?
A
I found out about this after it happened, I never knew, I’m so ashamed. How in the world could this happen? Crumb probably laughed his head off. I am an amateur artist and he is great. His work looks like it took 100 hours to do, they’re inked so well. Each one of his drawings looks like a masterpiece, my drawings takes about half an hour to do.
Q
Well, I bet he can’t write songs like you do!
A
I’ve heard a CD of him playing piano and he’s excellent. It was unbelievable how great he could play and once again he showed me up for sure, but I don’t know, he may have liked my songs of pain, I know my songs are good but I’m an amateur piano player. But that’s just the way they are and sort of the charm of it. That’s an inspiration to me, I would like to be more professional with my drawings, something as great as Kirby or Crumb, but the problem is that I’m always trying to beat the deadline because my dad buys my drawings. He pays a certain amount and I’m always trying to get them done so I can buy some cigarettes.
Q
Daniel, tell me more about that. Do you have some kind of quota?
A
That’s the problem. If I was paid more, I could take it easy and take my time, but I’m rushing real fast and looking down at my hand. That’s the problem with the drawings, they’re done too fast.
Q
It sounds like you need to renegotiate your deal with your dad.
A
(laughing) Yeah, maybe. He pays $10 now but they sell for $100 or more on the Net. But it’s all right. He gets the money and puts it into a savings account for me. I’m drawing all the time, so my savings is adding up.
Q
Back to the album. Are you pleased with the results?
A
Definitely so. Gammon Records did a good job of putting it together. It’s quite a production.
Q
What’s in the future?
A
Well, if you noticed, there was one extra song on the album that I did called “Rock This Town” and it’s from my next, soon to be released record.
Q
Tell me about that.
A
Yeah, it’s going to be really great, it’s super-produced. I think people are going to be really happy a bout it. We’ve been working on it for several years and I think it’s going to be a big surprise for everybody.
Q
Where was it done?
A
It was recorded right here in Waller and was mixed and produced in Austin.
Q
So it sounds like it’s done?
A
Some tracks may be changed, but for the most part it’s all there.
Q
When do you think we’ll see it?
A
It’s supposed to come out in September.
Q
As a last question, “Discovered Covered” has a picture of you looking down at your own tombstone. How do you want people to remember your work after you’re gone?
A
If I did die, I would be glad that all of my stuff was available in the original format for all time. That would make me very happy. But I’m not done yet.
I think the liner notes by Everett True for “Discovered Covered” wrap it up best.
“In Daniel’s world, love is all that matters: And from that belief flows all Daniel’s hurt and anguish and inability to cope with the outside world.”
As for me, I can tell you that the new track, “Rock this Town,” is my favorite song of the moment and Daniel is right, the production is great. It makes me think that if a new album really does exist and comes out in September, we could finally be seeing and hearing a lot more about Mr. Johnston. Perhaps a Grammy nomination? Stay tuned.
