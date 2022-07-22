The Hill Country Cattlewomen honored members at a recent meeting at the Doss General Store and Cafe. From left, Joyce Jenschke received the Special Recognition Award, and Past President Karen Schneider and Kendall County Chairwoman Alice Anderson were recognized for their efforts on behalf of the organization.
Courtesy
Teri Hartmann was honored as the Behind the Scenes Cattlewoman of the Year at the recent meeting of the Hill Country Cattlewomen.
