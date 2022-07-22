Members of the Hill Country Cattlewomen recently had their final monthly meeting of the summer at the Doss General Store and Café. Several members were recognized for their service and contributions. 

Kitty-Sue Quinn and Teri Hartmann were awarded Cattlewoman of the Year and Behind the Scenes Cattlewoman of the Year, respectively.

