Library seeks ‘memories’ of grand opening

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library staff is looking for participants to share their memories of the 1967 grand opening of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library or happy memories of spending time at the library.
The recording sessions will be 5 minutes in length and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15. Registration is required and will start Friday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.